ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on OKE. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seaport Global Securities cut ONEOK from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised ONEOK from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $52.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. ONEOK has a fifty-two week low of $23.28 and a fifty-two week high of $53.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.24.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ONEOK will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 121.82%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter worth $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

