OneRoot Network Market Cap Hits $4.04 Million (RNT)

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. OneRoot Network has a market cap of $4.04 million and $1.77 million worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OneRoot Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0142 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OneRoot Network has traded down 18.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.13 or 0.00090258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00019325 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00069433 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $466.64 or 0.00857233 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,335.24 or 0.09801088 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.14 or 0.00101293 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00044898 BTC.

OneRoot Network Profile

OneRoot Network (CRYPTO:RNT) is a coin. It was first traded on November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 coins. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OneRoot Network is www.oneroot.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

OneRoot Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneRoot Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OneRoot Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

