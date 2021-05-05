Onex (TSE:ONEX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $83.83

Onex Co. (TSE:ONEX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$83.83 and last traded at C$83.76, with a volume of 59505 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$82.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Onex from C$91.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank raised their price target on Onex from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. CIBC raised their price target on Onex from C$92.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Onex from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st.

The company has a market cap of C$7.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$80.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$72.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 16.22 and a quick ratio of 15.99.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

