Online Vacation Center (OTCMKTS:ONVC) Trading Up 2.9%

Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:ONVC)’s share price was up 2.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.25 and last traded at $2.12. Approximately 1,940 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.17.

About Online Vacation Center (OTCMKTS:ONVC)

Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides vacation travel and marketing services in the United States. The company offers vacation services for affluent retiree markets; and river, ocean, and land vacation packages, as well as operates a franchise that focused on travel sales through mobile agents.

