Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Shares Down 4.4%

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK)’s share price dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.20 and last traded at $31.20. Approximately 373 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 817,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.64.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark boosted their price target on Ontrak from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down from $82.00) on shares of Ontrak in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ontrak currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Get Ontrak alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.73. The company has a market capitalization of $534.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 2.52.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the 4th quarter valued at $6,699,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Ontrak during the 4th quarter worth $621,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ontrak by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Ontrak by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 11,444 shares during the period. Finally, Pier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ontrak by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 83,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the period. 27.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.