Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,698 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 18.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPYG. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,336,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,647 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,644,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,172 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,952,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,344 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,206,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,016,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.60. 44,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738,259. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.40. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $39.74 and a twelve month high of $61.09.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

