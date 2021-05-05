Open Platform Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $925,444.00 (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. During the last seven days, Open Platform has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar. One Open Platform coin can now be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Open Platform has a market capitalization of $7.36 million and $925,444.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.90 or 0.00089472 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00019253 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00069388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $467.80 or 0.00855951 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,341.05 or 0.09772685 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.17 or 0.00100944 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00044906 BTC.

Open Platform Profile

Open Platform is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling Open Platform

