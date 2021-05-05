Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.97

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.97 and traded as high as $12.38. Opiant Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $12.18, with a volume of 10,324 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of $53.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.49 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day moving average of $9.99.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $9.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gabrielle Alison Silver sold 13,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $147,097.86. Corporate insiders own 28.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 252,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 45,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $514,000. 20.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPNT)

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

