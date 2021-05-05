Oppenheimer Weighs in on Travel + Leisure Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TNL)

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Travel + Leisure in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.54.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.13 million. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

TNL has been the topic of several other reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

NYSE:TNL opened at $63.59 on Monday. Travel + Leisure has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $68.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $1,514,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Savina sold 6,200 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $410,316.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,791 shares of company stock worth $4,155,815 over the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.