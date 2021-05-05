Option Care Health (OPCH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $804.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.01 million. Option Care Health had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Option Care Health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OPCH stock opened at $19.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.00 and a beta of 1.06. Option Care Health has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $21.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OPCH shares. Barrington Research upgraded Option Care Health to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Option Care Health in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Option Care Health from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.94.

In related news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 12,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $240,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

