Opus Price Tops $0.0040 on Major Exchanges (OPT)

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. During the last week, Opus has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. One Opus coin can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Opus has a total market cap of $558,433.77 and approximately $64.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.22 or 0.00087582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00019713 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00069572 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $459.79 or 0.00835149 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,313.44 or 0.09651247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.47 or 0.00100763 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00045189 BTC.

Opus Coin Profile

Opus is a coin. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 coins and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 coins. Opus’ official website is opus-foundation.org . Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Buying and Selling Opus

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

