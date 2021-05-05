Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 36.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429,391 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 114,950 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $30,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 47.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.90. 159,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,701,331. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $50.86 and a 12 month high of $80.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $227.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.08 and its 200 day moving average is $64.44.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $3,353,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $52,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,078,623 shares in the company, valued at $229,357,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,508,000 shares of company stock worth $306,882,810. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.36.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

