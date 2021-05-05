Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Announces Earnings Results

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of Oragenics stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $0.71. 1,193,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,344,805. Oragenics has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $77.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average of $0.49.
