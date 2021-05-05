Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Announces Earnings Results

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Oragenics stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $0.71. 1,193,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,344,805. Oragenics has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $77.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average of $0.49.

Get Oragenics alerts:

About Oragenics

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate under development is OG716, an antibiotic for the treatment of Clostridium difficile. The company also engages in the development and commercialization of Terra CoV-2, a vaccine product candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.