OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.95

Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.95 and last traded at $9.02, with a volume of 798354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.27.

A number of brokerages have commented on OSUR. Zacks Investment Research lowered OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on OraSure Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. OraSure Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.17.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $648.95 million, a P/E ratio of -40.30 and a beta of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.11.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.30 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. OraSure Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in OraSure Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

About OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR)

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.