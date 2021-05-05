Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 200 Shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tactile Systems Technology were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the 4th quarter worth $230,000.

TCMD stock opened at $53.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -117.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.69. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.31 and a 12-month high of $64.53.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.37%. As a group, analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

TCMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tactile Systems Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Tactile Systems Technology Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

