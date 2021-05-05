Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $262,000 Position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 101.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hawkins by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its position in Hawkins by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 10,946 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Hawkins by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in shares of Hawkins by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 5,076 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hawkins by 115.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. 61.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BWS Financial increased their target price on shares of Hawkins from $33.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

HWKN opened at $34.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.37. The company has a market capitalization of $727.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.85. Hawkins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Hawkins’s payout ratio is 18.42%.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

