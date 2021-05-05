Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $473,000 Holdings in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Pennant Group were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Pennant Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,871,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,767,000 after buying an additional 155,969 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 653,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,947,000 after acquiring an additional 73,430 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Pennant Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 301,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,505,000 after buying an additional 11,725 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Pennant Group during the fourth quarter worth about $16,546,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PNTG shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

NASDAQ PNTG opened at $39.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $69.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 152.78 and a beta of 2.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.40.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $107.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.40 million. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 23.56%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The Pennant Group Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

