Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $490,000 Holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in MYR Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in MYR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in MYR Group by 26,225.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 150,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after purchasing an additional 150,007 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in MYR Group during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in MYR Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,916,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Get MYR Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of MYRG stock opened at $82.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 1.01. MYR Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.80 and a fifty-two week high of $82.51.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.54. MYR Group had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $592.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.86 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In other MYR Group news, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total transaction of $654,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 153,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,040,730.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 30,000 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,787,675.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,425 shares of company stock worth $4,047,283. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG).

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.