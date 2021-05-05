Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $513,000 Stock Position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,539 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ichor were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ICHR. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Ichor by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ichor by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 520,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,702,000 after acquiring an additional 100,294 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ichor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,511,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ichor by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 189,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after acquiring an additional 105,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ichor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,548,000. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $1,036,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 149,595 shares in the company, valued at $6,202,208.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,281,159.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,500 shares of company stock worth $2,196,650 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $54.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.30 and its 200 day moving average is $39.95. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.52 and a 12-month high of $63.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Ichor had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

ICHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Ichor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ichor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.88.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

