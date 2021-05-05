Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $549,000 Position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

In related news, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total value of $553,800.00. Also, Director Harry S. Chapman bought 1,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $108.00 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,246,748. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

USPH opened at $116.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.39. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.39 and a beta of 1.45. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.30 and a 12-month high of $143.67.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $117.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.08 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 11.20%. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 49.65%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

