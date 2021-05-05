Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 479 Shares of Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Aegion were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEGN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Aegion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aegion in the first quarter worth $228,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Aegion by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 19,567 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Aegion during the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aegion during the 4th quarter worth $722,000. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AEGN opened at $30.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 1.27. Aegion Co. has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $30.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.14.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Aegion had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $205.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Aegion Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Gordon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $1,390,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,604,672.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AEGN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Aegion from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Corrosion Protection. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion and other threats; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

