Orosur Mining (LON:OMI) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $19.14

Orosur Mining Inc. (LON:OMI)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 19.14 ($0.25) and traded as low as GBX 16.20 ($0.21). Orosur Mining shares last traded at GBX 17.30 ($0.23), with a volume of 1,216,829 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £30.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 19.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 23.74.

Get Orosur Mining alerts:

In other Orosur Mining news, insider Louis Emmanuel Castro bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of £2,600 ($3,396.92).

Orosur Mining Inc explores, develops, and produces gold projects in South America. Its flagship project is the AnzÃ¡ exploration gold project covering an area of 231 square kilometers located in the Middle Cauca Belt in Antioquia, Colombia. The company was formerly known as Uruguay Mineral Exploration Inc and changed its name to Orosur Mining Inc in January 2010.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Orosur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orosur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.