Oshkosh Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.20 Per Share (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Oshkosh in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.20 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Oshkosh’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.73 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $122.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Oshkosh currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.80.

OSK stock opened at $127.43 on Monday. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $55.33 and a twelve month high of $130.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.30.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.33. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 23.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,574,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,495,000 after buying an additional 497,311 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,153,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,387,000 after purchasing an additional 236,925 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,947,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,632,000 after purchasing an additional 383,149 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth about $69,328,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 213.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 669,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,598,000 after purchasing an additional 455,641 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Oshkosh news, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $815,171.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,286,250.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

