Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $261.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ OTTR traded down $1.03 on Wednesday, hitting $47.11. 668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,987. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.83. Otter Tail has a 12 month low of $35.36 and a 12 month high of $48.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.89%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Otter Tail in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otter Tail presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

