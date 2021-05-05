Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $259.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Outfront Media stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.80. 2,158,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,693,024. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78. Outfront Media has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $24.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.91.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OUT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Outfront Media from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

