Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.07

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.07 and last traded at $3.07, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.07.

OUTKY has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Outokumpu Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Outokumpu Oyj has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.17. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.58 and a beta of 0.96.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Outokumpu Oyj had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Outokumpu Oyj will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Outokumpu Oyj Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OUTKY)

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel wire rods, drawn wire, bars, and rebars; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; suction roll shell blanks; blancs and discs; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

