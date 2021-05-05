Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.77 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) will announce sales of $1.77 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.06 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.48 billion. Ovintiv reported sales of $726.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 143.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full-year sales of $6.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.41 billion to $7.82 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.20 billion to $7.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ovintiv.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 89.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OVV shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.37.

Shares of NYSE:OVV traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $25.87. 84,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,159,606. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.10 and a 200-day moving average of $18.65. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $5.09 and a twelve month high of $28.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 4.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 11.55%.

In other Ovintiv news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $188,543.70. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 132.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 17,659 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at about $4,033,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 31.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 12,712 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 7.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,357,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,345,000 after buying an additional 94,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 5.4% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 562,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,395,000 after buying an additional 28,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

