Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Sets New 1-Year High at $99.38

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $99.38 and last traded at $99.37, with a volume of 741 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $96.81.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Owens Corning from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.24.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.58.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

In other news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $882,205.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,944 shares in the company, valued at $6,292,973.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,531 shares in the company, valued at $3,447,217.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,866 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,841 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 4.1% in the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 185,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,053,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 115.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 430,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,599,000 after buying an additional 230,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 219.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 373,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,411,000 after buying an additional 256,677 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter worth about $1,012,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 10.7% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

