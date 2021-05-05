Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Stock Price Down 5.2% on Insider Selling

Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $32.49 and last traded at $33.22. 28,146 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,171,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.05.

Specifically, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 33,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $1,245,110.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 373,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,680,308.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,420 shares of company stock worth $3,229,250. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Owens & Minor to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Owens & Minor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.45.

The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.13.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 18.07% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is 1.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Owens & Minor by 17.4% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 15,637.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Company Profile (NYSE:OMI)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.