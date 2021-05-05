Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) is Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 783,114 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,821 shares during the period. Owl Rock Capital accounts for about 3.1% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $10,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 106,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 14,256 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 26.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 365,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 77,321 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 3.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 44,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 615.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 51,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 44,372 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORCC. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Owl Rock Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Owl Rock Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.31.

In related news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 36,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $510,363.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,481,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,289,397.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 265,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $3,837,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,040,176 shares in the company, valued at $594,261,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,103,763 shares of company stock worth $15,821,754 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ORCC stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.41. The company had a trading volume of 22,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,901. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $11.12 and a 52 week high of $14.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.07.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 44.28%. The firm had revenue of $221.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.52%.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

