Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) to report $1.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.99. Oxford Industries posted earnings of ($1.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 194.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Oxford Industries.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $221.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.02 million. Oxford Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The business’s revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share.

OXM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $75.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $426,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,528,327. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $16,160,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Oxford Industries by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 171,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,237,000 after purchasing an additional 84,042 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Oxford Industries by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 718,023 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,038,000 after purchasing an additional 81,489 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the first quarter valued at $7,051,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Oxford Industries by 55.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after purchasing an additional 56,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OXM traded up $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.08. The stock had a trading volume of 90,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -22.47 and a beta of 1.61. Oxford Industries has a 1-year low of $33.87 and a 1-year high of $95.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.26%.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

