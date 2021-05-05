PAE (PAE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect PAE to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. PAE has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $787.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.66 million. On average, analysts expect PAE to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PAE stock opened at $8.96 on Wednesday. PAE has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $11.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.91 million, a PE ratio of 128.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.57 and a 200-day moving average of $9.01.

Several research firms have recently commented on PAE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of PAE in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PAE from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PAE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.10.

PAE Company Profile

PAE Incorporated provides operational solutions and outsourced services for the United States government, other allied governments, international organizations, and companies. The company operates through two segments, Global Mission Services and National Security Solutions. The Global Mission Services segment engages in logistics and stability operations, including lifecycle logistics operations, humanitarian, and stability operations; infrastructure management, such as mission operations support, space development and operations, and test and training ranges; and force readiness comprising the maintenance and repair of military and civilian vehicle fleets and aircraft.

