PAE (PAE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect PAE to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. PAE has set its FY 2021
Pre-Market guidance at EPS.
PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $787.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.66 million. On average, analysts expect PAE to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
PAE stock opened at $8.96 on Wednesday. PAE has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $11.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.91 million, a PE ratio of 128.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.57 and a 200-day moving average of $9.01.
PAE Company Profile
PAE Incorporated provides operational solutions and outsourced services for the United States government, other allied governments, international organizations, and companies. The company operates through two segments, Global Mission Services and National Security Solutions. The Global Mission Services segment engages in logistics and stability operations, including lifecycle logistics operations, humanitarian, and stability operations; infrastructure management, such as mission operations support, space development and operations, and test and training ranges; and force readiness comprising the maintenance and repair of military and civilian vehicle fleets and aircraft.
