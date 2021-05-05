Pan American Silver (PAAS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $430.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.37 million. On average, analysts expect Pan American Silver to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PAAS opened at $33.12 on Wednesday. Pan American Silver has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.56 and its 200-day moving average is $32.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 114.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.79%.

PAAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pan American Silver in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Pan American Silver and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.29.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

