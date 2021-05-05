Papa John’s International (PZZA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Papa John’s International to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $469.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.53 million. On average, analysts expect Papa John’s International to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Shares of Papa John’s International stock opened at $96.64 on Wednesday. Papa John’s International has a twelve month low of $71.35 and a twelve month high of $110.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

PZZA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Papa John’s International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.71.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.