Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,088 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,290,274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,337,577,000 after buying an additional 653,981 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,863,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,872,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $286,262,000 after acquiring an additional 94,910 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,231,193 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $188,225,000 after purchasing an additional 111,291 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,175,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $179,682,000 after purchasing an additional 195,891 shares during the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Cascend Securities upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.54.

NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $175.62. 49,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,390,901. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.32 and a 1-year high of $204.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.07 and a 200 day moving average of $164.96.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. Equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $676,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

