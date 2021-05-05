Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 8,271 Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,000. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 72.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 137.0% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 27,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 16,022 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.66. 701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,541. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.29. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $44.43 and a 12-month high of $125.20.

