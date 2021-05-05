Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Moderna makes up approximately 1.0% of Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $4,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Park Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Moderna by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 1,836,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $301,633,712.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,101,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,141,666.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 10,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total value of $1,411,583.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,724,566 shares of company stock worth $837,044,304 in the last quarter. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $234.00 price target (up from $208.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.22.

Moderna stock traded up $1.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.52. 150,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,744,357. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.13 and a 52-week high of $189.26. The firm has a market cap of $70.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.22, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.68.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.