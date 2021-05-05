Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Has $6.02 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 1.5% of Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $748,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 27,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,028,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $269.04. 33,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,346. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $176.60 and a fifty-two week high of $278.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $266.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.20.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

