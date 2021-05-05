Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Sells 19,538 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 74.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,538 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 40,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth $15,282,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

BOND stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $110.29. 1,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,990. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $108.55 and a 12-month high of $113.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.