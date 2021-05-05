Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 480 Shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 283.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in CNA Financial by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CNA Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on CNA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CNA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

CNA Financial stock opened at $47.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. CNA Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $48.26. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. CNA Financial had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CNA Financial Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is 42.34%.

In related news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 9,298 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $423,895.82. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA).

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.