Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 70 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WLTW. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

WLTW has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.71.

NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $262.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $234.92 and its 200 day moving average is $216.36. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $179.31 and a 12 month high of $264.61.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.36. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.