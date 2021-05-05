Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 84.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,304.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,680.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KNX shares. KCG upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $56.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Knight Equity upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.70.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $48.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.78 and a 12 month high of $50.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.39.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.13. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $2,482,976.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,509 shares in the company, valued at $275,780.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 199,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,976. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

