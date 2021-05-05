Parallel Advisors LLC Has $105,000 Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HIG. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 98.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 226,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,339,000 after purchasing an additional 112,446 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 22.5% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 13,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 93,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $2,153,499.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,589,661.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $9,784,207.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,874,712.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,332 shares of company stock valued at $12,064,527 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HIG shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.77.

HIG stock opened at $66.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.69 and a 200-day moving average of $52.32. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.26 and a fifty-two week high of $69.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.78%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

