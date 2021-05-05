Parallel Advisors LLC Has $131,000 Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,976 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 29.2% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Stephens increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.27.

NYSE:CFG opened at $48.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.87. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $48.09.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

