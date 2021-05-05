Parallel Advisors LLC Has $85,000 Stock Position in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 265.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BioLife Solutions news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $648,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,158,826.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $532,096.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,548.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 273,460 shares of company stock valued at $10,270,039. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $29.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.18. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $47.97. The company has a market cap of $985.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.42, a PEG ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $14.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 million. On average, research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. B. Riley boosted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.10.

BioLife Solutions Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

