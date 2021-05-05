Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 3,593 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 40.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Snap-on by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Snap-on by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Snap-on by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Snap-on by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Snap-on by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total value of $5,835,606.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.82, for a total value of $481,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,252.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,114 shares of company stock valued at $15,814,490. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SNA shares. Barrington Research increased their target price on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $239.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.83.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $243.02 on Wednesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $115.60 and a 1-year high of $243.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $232.07 and its 200 day moving average is $192.41. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

