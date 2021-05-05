Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 5,243 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 65.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,310 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 22.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,812 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,731 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,774 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $1,956,000. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,589,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NXPI. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $213.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.32.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $191.09 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.26 and its 200 day moving average is $173.16. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $89.10 and a fifty-two week high of $216.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $52.69 billion, a PE ratio of -360.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.563 dividend. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.99%.

In related news, EVP Reed David sold 3,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total transaction of $762,395.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,545 shares in the company, valued at $520,885.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total value of $347,757.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,211 shares in the company, valued at $221,649.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,241 shares of company stock valued at $17,264,884. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.