Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dohj LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 30,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after buying an additional 16,751 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,950,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 126.8% during the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,340 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, First United Bank Trust grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $230.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $226.77 and a 200-day moving average of $211.02. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $141.01 and a 52 week high of $234.99.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

