Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,513 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 335.2% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on MDT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.30.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $128.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $87.68 and a 1-year high of $132.30. The company has a market cap of $173.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

