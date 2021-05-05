Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th.

Park-Ohio has decreased its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Park-Ohio has a payout ratio of 23.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Park-Ohio to earn $2.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.7%.

PKOH traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.20. 27,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,827. Park-Ohio has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $41.78. The company has a market cap of $467.94 million, a PE ratio of -161.74 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.89.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.54%. On average, research analysts expect that Park-Ohio will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Park-Ohio news, Director James W. Wert sold 4,000 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $153,880.00. Also, Director James W. Wert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total value of $237,720.00. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Park-Ohio from $21.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Park-Ohio from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

